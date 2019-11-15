Winner takes all for Lomachenko and Lopez fight

It will be a winner takes all fight between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez on Sunday in the lightweight division at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

This contest is for the undisputed lightweight championship of the world, with the WBA, IBF, WBO & WBC belts on the line.

Lomachenko will be defending his, ‘The Ring Lightweight Championship’, WBC Franchise Lightweight Championship, WBO World Lightweight Championship and WBA Super World Lightweight Championship titles.

Lopez will his IBF World Lightweight Championship title on the line for the first time and he has held this belt for 10 months.

The event is the much-anticipated Lightweight World Championship bout between two time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko and fellow Olympian Lopez.

You can watch this fight LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. The boxing program starts at 2pm.