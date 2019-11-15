Wilder's trainer reveals he didn't want to throw in towel against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s long-time trainer says he did not want to throw the towel in during his fighter’s stunning loss to Tyson Fury, pinning the blame on his co-trainer.

Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of their Las Vegas rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title and hand the American his first career defeat.

Wilder’s head trainer Jay Deas revealed in the post-fight press conference that he had wanted to let his charge fight on, and it was co-trainer Mark Breland who had made the compassionate move to spare him from any more punishment.

Deas says he saw the towel go in, and they will need to talk about it and figure out what exactly happened, adding he personally didn’t think it was time to throw in the towel.