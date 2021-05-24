Wilder's coach backs Oleksandr Usyk to beat 'vulnerable' Fury

Deontay Wilder’s coach Malik Scott believes Oleksandr Usyk could beat a “vulnerable” Tyson Fury if the heavyweights eventually fight.

WBA (Super), WBO and IBF champion Usyk is set for a rematch with Briton Anthony Joshua but, if he wins, could agree a unification contest with WBC champion Fury later in the year.

Scott backed Usyk, 34, to upset Fury.

“This Tyson Fury is much more vulnerable and easier to hit than any Tyson Fury before,” he said.

Wilder drafted in Scott to help train him for his trilogy fight against Fury and Scott believes the British champion’s change to a more aggressive style would suit Usyk.

“I believe that the Tyson Fury that fought Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder the first time, I believe that Tyson Fury gives Usyk all kinds of fits,” he told ES News.

“The movement, the reflexes Tyson Fury – I believe this Tyson Fury right now, I believe Usyk would beat.

“The heavier Tyson Fury that’s coming forwards, that wants to take chances and put his weight on people. I think that is a perfect system for Usyk to operate off of.

“Because his feet are fast, he turns on angles, he’s a good counter-puncher and his punches are so accurate they come with a bit more sting than they appear.

“So if I had to bet on that, I would bet Usyk would beat Tyson Fury.”

Fury’s third encounter with Wilder in October has won Ring Magazine’s prestigious Fight of the Year and Round of the Year.

The thrilling clash in Las Vegas captivated the boxing world, with Fury on the canvas twice before coming back to stop Wilder in the 11th round to retain his WBC title and Ring magazine belt.

Fury, 33, was floored twice in the fourth round before recovering and those enthralling three minutes picked up Round of the Year.

“I’d like to give a big shout out to Deontay Wilder, because I needed a dance partner in order to win this award,” Fury told Ring Magazine.

“It was a tough old three minutes. When you’re sparring in the gym, you’re not getting dropped like that, then – bang – all of a sudden you’re in a fight where there’s three knockdowns in two rounds. It was crazy!

“That’s the first time I’ve been dropped twice in one round. Everybody thought it was over, but not me. I always knew I was going to get up and win the fight.”