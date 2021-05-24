Home

Wilder's makes changes before trilogy bout

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 9, 2021 8:10 am

The former champion Deontay Wilder has made changes to his camp and strategy ahead of the third meeting with the ‘Gypsy King’.

After two years since Wilder suffered his first pro defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury in their rematch, “The Bronze Bomber” has barely uttered a word publicly.

It was a period of reinvention that the former WBC heavyweight described Wednesday with three simple words.

Article continues after advertisement

Wilder blamed everyone and everything for his defeat with the exception of himself.

He chastised and eventually fired assistant trainer Mark Breland for throwing in the towel to save him from a one-sided beating.

He also claimed his performance was ruined by a 40-pound costume he wore to the ring that left him exhausted and lifeless.

The good news for Wilder is that actions speak louder than words and the brief glimpses the public has seen of his preparations ahead of Saturday’s fight show he has used his idle time wisely.

You can watch the Fury and Wilder fight this Sunday, live, free and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform from 1pm.

