Wilder says he rehabilitated Fury

Deontay Wilder says he “rehabilitated” Tyson Fury from being “on coke and as big as a house” as they traded jibes at a final news conference for Sunday’s WBC world heavyweight title rematch.

The pair faced off at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas and shoved each other, prompting their teams to rush on stage.

Their verbal sparring was often circus-like and continued as US television networks paused for advertising breaks.

Fury fought WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder to a controversial draw in December 2018, six months after returning to the sport following 30 months away during which he used drugs and alcohol, gained 10st in weight and battled mental health issues.

