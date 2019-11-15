Wilder aims to break Muhammed Ali’s record

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not face off at tomorrow’s weigh-in as organizers of their rematch move to prevent any possible on-stage clash.

In 2018, Fury and WBC world heavyweight champion Wilder pushed one another at a news conference before their first bout.

They did so again at a press conference yesterday when organizers were left frustrated by the time it took for security to intervene.

Fury says it is going to be the best fight in five decades.

“They can expect the most exciting fight the last 50 years have seen in the heavyweight division me and Deontay Wilder putting it on the line and I know he is coming for a fight and I know I’m coming for a fight, the fans are in for a treat”.

Deontary Wilder says he aims to break Muhammed Ali’s record.

“This is my 11th consecutive title defense I’m tired right now with my idol Muhammed Ali so once I beat Tyson Fury in devastating fashion I will go on even further breaking the tiebreaker with Muhammed Ali and go on to do even more amazing things. My goal is to have one champion, one face, one name in the heavyweight division’.

You can watch the Fury-Wilder rematch on Sunday LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi Digital platform.