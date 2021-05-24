Whyte needs a lot of respect says Fury

World Boxing Council champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte paid respect to each other in a press conference this morning ahead of their heavyweight fight on Sunday in Wembley, England.

The pair even shared a handshake, as they met for the first time since their heavyweight bout was announced.

According to the BBC, media from around the world packed out a room at Wembley Stadium, with many expecting a hostile, intense, and unpredictable meeting between the two fighters, however, there was a great deal of mutual respect, and even light-hearted exchanges.

Article continues after advertisement

Fury who will make the second defense of the title he won in February 2020 said Whyte is a good fighter, has good punch with good power and he’s knocked out a lot of men.

The Gypsy King added Whyte is definitely a man who needs a lot of respect.

He said if he’s not on his A-Game then Whyte will knock him out.

Whyte said it means everything to fight in his own country, for the world title and Wembley is not too far from where he’s from but he’s ready to rock and roll.

[Source:BBC Sport]