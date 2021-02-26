Western boxers part of GGBC despite struggles

Western Boxing clubs are determined to draw in more boxers as interests build.

The Butterfly Boxing Club and Boys in the Hood Boxing Club are part of the 2020 TJ’s Golden Glove Boxing Championship which starts this afternoon at the Commander Stanley Brown Boxing Gym in Walu Bay, Suva.

Nadi-based Boys in the Hood club trainer Sepesa Rosini says lack of resources hasn’t stopped their boxers from travelling to Suva to compete.

“In the next couple of months the problem in Nadi is our training area where we do out training and that’s where the name of our boxing clubs comes from because of the gym we are using”.

Butterfly Boxing Club trainer Vilisi Kolitapa says the participant number is expected to increase despite the hardships.

“Once that gets rolling they’ll be able to support boxers that are coming in from the west so there will be no problem in that cause there’s a lot of interested boxers out there in the western side and it’s the land of the champions as well”

60 top boxers from around the country will feature in the two day championship which ends tomorrow.