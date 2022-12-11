Warrington loses IBF world title to Lopez

Luis Alberto Lopez after winning the title [Source: DAZN Boxing/Twitter]

Josh Warrington lost the IBF featherweight world title in a close battle with Luis Alberto Lopez.

Two scorecards read 115-113 for Lopez, while one judge had a 114-114 draw.

Warrington slips to a second career defeat with a majority decision loss.

Ebanie Bridges stopped fellow Aussie Shannon O’Connell in eight rounds to retain IBF bantamweight title.