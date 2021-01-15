Vanuabalavu Dad hopes to take Boxing to the islands

A father of two from Vanuabalavu in Lau is determined to send his daughters to more boxing programs in the capital city.

Following the conclusion of the Boxing Fiji Kids Program yesterday, Joeli Lidise says the grassroots level of the sport is critical.

Lidise who brought his daughters, Maria Lidise and Sera Lidise to Suva for the holidays says their time in Suva had been utilized well.

He says self-defense is important to learn at this day and age and this is what he hopes to also instill in his daughters.

“In the world we live in we need to teach young girls and children how to practice self-defense, and Boxing Fiji is doing an excellent job at encouraging this”

The family return to Vanua Balavu soon and Lidise says he is hoping to one day be able to take the sport to the islands and help develop young boxers.

“Being here and watching the kids, I believe there should be more awareness on the sport and I am talking with the officials here so we may be able to take the sport to the islands as well”

The two Lidise’s were part of forty young boxers that graduated from Boxing Fiji’s first ever Kids Program.

Boxing Fiji development manager Carson Young says the federation is looking to organize more kids programs during school holidays.