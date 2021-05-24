Unbeaten Bivol beats Canelo

Canelo Alvarez’s lofty went down pound-for-pound after unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defeated him earlier this afternoon.

Alvarez, a four-division champion, landed a career-low 84 punches overall in 12 rounds as Bivol relied on his defence and accurate punching to pull the upset via unanimous decision inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored it 115-113 for Bivol in a fight that appeared anything but competitive as CBS Sports scored it 119-109 in favour of Bivol.