Boxing
Unbeaten Bivol beats Canelo
May 8, 2022 4:50 pm
[Source: Los Angeles Times]
Canelo Alvarez’s lofty went down pound-for-pound after unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol defeated him earlier this afternoon.
Alvarez, a four-division champion, landed a career-low 84 punches overall in 12 rounds as Bivol relied on his defence and accurate punching to pull the upset via unanimous decision inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
All three judges scored it 115-113 for Bivol in a fight that appeared anything but competitive as CBS Sports scored it 119-109 in favour of Bivol.
Article continues after advertisement
Advertisement