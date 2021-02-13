Unanimous decision win for Joseph Parker

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker defeated Junior Fa by unanimous decision in Auckland last night.

The three judges scored 119-109, 115-113 and 117-111 all in favor of the former WBO champion.

Parker is now expected to face Derek Chisora in his next fight.

The 29 old had troubled his New Zealand rival with early aggression, wobbling Fa in the third round.

However, he was visibly frustrated and weary in the closing rounds before receiving unanimous points decision win.

A rescheduled heavyweight fight against Chisora could be next for Parker, who admitted that he was hindered by an absence of nearly a year from the ring.

[Source:Sky Sports]