Ugas towers over ‘Pacman’ in weigh-in

42-year-old Manny Pacquiao is still listed as more than a 3-1 favourite to beat Yordenis Ugas in their WBA “super” welterweight at T-Mobile Arena.

The Philippines Senator and the Cuban-born Ugas both made weight without issue this afternoon at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Pacquiao stepped on the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s scale at 146 pounds.

Ugas came in exactly at the welterweight limit of 147 pounds.

They’ll fight for the WBA “super” welterweight title that was stripped from Pacquiao late in January due to inactivity.

The WBA simultaneously promoted Ugas from “world” champion to “super” champ.

You can catch all the action from 1pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: Boxing Scene]