Ugas retains WBA Welterweight World Champion title

Cuban Yordenis Ugas has retained the WBA Welterweight World Champion title.

Ugas handed Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao his eighth professional loss in T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old pulled off a big upset to win a twelve round unanimous decision with scores 115-113, 116-112, 116-112.

The 42-year-old, Pacquiao was fighting for the first time since July of 2019.