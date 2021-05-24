Tyson Fury retains WBC title

Tyson Fury has defended his WBC world heavyweight title bout with a stunning knockout victory over Dillian Whyte.

Fury produced a stunning one-punch stoppage in the sixth round to beat fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

Fury dominated what was a scrappy bout and then unleashed a vicious right uppercut.

Article continues after advertisement

Whyte, admirably, got to his feet within the count before staggering into the referee as the fight was halted.

Fury also made a comment after the fight that this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King.

Fury – who also retained his Ring Magazine belt – is unbeaten in 33 bouts, while Whyte – suffering his third loss in 31 bouts – falls short on his first attempt at a world title.

If Fury does decide to hang up the gloves, the 33-year-old will miss out on an opportunity to fight for the undisputed crown – a fight which could potentially be staged later this year – and a chance to cement his status as Britain’s greatest ever heavyweight.

With 94,000 fans in attendance – a post-war British record – there was an electric atmosphere like no other for a fight dubbed by some as the greatest all-British heavyweight dust-up in history.