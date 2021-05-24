Fury of Tyson too much for Wilder

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in a grueling encounter to retain his WBC heavyweight title today.

Wilder started with his power shots in the first round working his way around ‘The Gypsy King’ with a strategy to tire him out.

Fury dominated round three sneaking in a few right-hand shots on Wilder, hitting his right ear taking the American down.

Article continues after advertisement

‘The Bronze Bomber was determined to make a comeback in the fourth round, pushing Fury to the corner, and a couple of hard punches from Wilder, knocking the British down.

Fury was the better fighter today and he was calm despite being knocked down in round four, he was able to recover and continued to press on Wilder.

The American had his back against the wall as Fury continued to make use of his powerful right hand in the eighth round.

Fury was able to knock down Wilder in round 10 and return again in the next round to finish off the match.

In other matches, Cuban Frank Sanchez remains the undisputed WBC Continental America heavyweight title holder after defeating Nigeria’s Efe Ajabga and American Jared Anderson knocked out the bigger Vladimir Tereshkin.