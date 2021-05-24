Boxing
Fury of Tyson too much for Wilder
October 10, 2021 4:54 pm
[Source: Sports Center]
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round in a grueling encounter to retain his WBC heavyweight title today.
Wilder started with his power shots in the first round working his way around ‘The Gypsy King’ with a strategy to tire him out.
Fury dominated round three sneaking in a few right-hand shots on Wilder, hitting his right ear taking the American down.
‘The Bronze Bomber was determined to make a comeback in the fourth round, pushing Fury to the corner, and a couple of hard punches from Wilder, knocking the British down.
IT’S. OVER.@Tyson_Fury reigns supreme and wins the trilogy 😤 #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/4rhGKmCPf7
— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 10, 2021
Fury was the better fighter today and he was calm despite being knocked down in round four, he was able to recover and continued to press on Wilder.
PHOTO OF THE YEAR 👑🤝 KO OF THE YEAR. @Tyson_Fury | #FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/roOmbNFtuB
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021
The American had his back against the wall as Fury continued to make use of his powerful right hand in the eighth round.
🚨 𝐈𝐈𝐈 🚨@Tyson_Fury vs. @BronzeBomber once more and for all. The Trilogy is moments away. #FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/hupBevhcel
— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021
Fury was able to knock down Wilder in round 10 and return again in the next round to finish off the match.
In other matches, Cuban Frank Sanchez remains the undisputed WBC Continental America heavyweight title holder after defeating Nigeria’s Efe Ajabga and American Jared Anderson knocked out the bigger Vladimir Tereshkin.