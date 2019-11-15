Home

Tyson Fury claims he was offered chance to fight Mike Tyson

TVNZ
May 27, 2020 12:38 pm
Tyson Fury celebrates after beating Deontay Wilder. [Source: TVNZ]

Tyson Fury has claimed he was offered the chance to fight Mike Tyson in an heavyweight exhibition bout.

The WBC champion was apparently named after the American great, who is rumoured to be considering a comeback aged 53 and 15 years since ending a glittering professional career that saw him win the world heavyweight title on two occasions.

Speculation is persisting that Tyson could take on great rival Evander Holyfield, 57, for a third time, 23 years on since ‘Bite Fight’.

Article continues after advertisement

Fury says he would welcome a meeting inside the ring with Tyson as he insists he would have no problems with either of the ageing superstars competing again.

 

[Source: tvnz]

