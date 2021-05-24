Home

Mexican boxer, 18, dies days after knockout in Montreal

| @BBCWorld
September 4, 2021 11:45 am
Jeanette Zacarias Zapata appeared to have a seizure in the ring and was taken to hospital after the fight. [Source: BBC sports]

A teenage boxer has died, five days after being knocked out in a professional fight.

Mexican welterweight Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, 18, was knocked down in the fourth round against Marie Pier Houle at the GVM Gala International in Montreal on Saturday.

She appeared to have a seizure after being dazed by a left uppercut and a right hook and was taken to hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The fight promoter, Yvon Michel, announced the news on Thursday.

Houle reacted on Instagram, saying how upset she was at the outcome.

The WBC also paid tribute to Zapata, saying: “The president of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán and the entire boxing family affiliated with the WBC, as well as all boxing, mourns this irreparable loss.

