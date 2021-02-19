Tough road for Sebastian Singh

The road to getting back in shape has not been easy for former Fiji Middleweight boxing champion Sebastian ‘The Sniper’ Singh.

The 26-year-old plans to turn heads and prove critics wrong as he prepares to face Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion in the Super middleweight contest next month.

Singh says the next step for him is maintaining his weight in order to put up a good fight against Daunivavana on March 20th.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was 104 kilos and I dropped down to 79. The next step is to drop down to super middle. Just as I and my team planned a couple of months back when we got our licenses is that we will be moving back down to super welter weight, there was a lot of questions raised that I wouldn’t be able to make it.”

Meanwhile, former welterweight champion Joseph Kwadjo will be challenging South Pacific Boxing Championship Cruiser-weight titleholder Alivereti Kauyaca in the first South Pacific Boxing Promotion.

In other fights heavyweight boxer James Singh will face Vilimoni Taganikoro and Jese Ravudi battles Abhay Chand.

The event is set to take place at Prince Charles Park on the 20th of March.