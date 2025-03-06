Todd has faith in local boxing talent

[File Photo]

Despite producing many world-class boxers throughout his coaching career, Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says he is more excited for these grass-root boxers who he has under development.

Todd has made huge impacts since joining the Fiji Amateur Boxing two years ago.

In his first year as coach, boxer Jone Davule won gold for Fiji under his leadership at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in 2023, for the first time in 20 years.

He believes that Fiji has what it takes to dominate the whole Oceania region in boxing in the coming years, noting the abundance of talent for the sport in the country.

“I’ve produced Olympic medalists, world championship medalist, Oceania medalist, but I’m more excited with what I have in front of me now with the young athletes from Fiji. I think they’re going to dominate Amateur Boxing throughout the Oceania region and beyond.”

Todd’s current amateur squad includes boxers from 14 to 17 years old, along with a senior elite squad.

He also mentions that preparations for the Pacific Mini Games in Guam later this year are already well underway.

