'The Terminator’ says he will teach Singh a boxing lesson

Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu says he will teach Nathan “The Hornet” Singh a good boxing lesson when they fight in a few weeks’ time.

The two boxers face-off in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event.

Naidu who joined a new boxing club based in Denarau with trainer Francis Shane are preparing well for the South Pacific Boxing Promotion that will be held at Prince Charles Park.

The hard-hitting Naidu says that he has heard from a lot of people that Singh has been trash talking him on social media.

“Yeah let the dog bark, he will know me on the 20th of March, saying a lot of things about me and I hope he comes prepared for this fight.”

The 29-year-old who has fought 18 times has a record of 10 wins, 5 loses and 3 draws.

He says he will do the talking in the ring.

His opponent 21-year-old Nathan Singh has won all his last three bouts.

The promotion will kick off on the 20th of March from 2pm.