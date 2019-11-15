The reason George Foreman and Mike Tyson avoided each other

American former professional boxer George Foreman has revealed he was scared to fight Mike Tyson and apparently the feeling was mutual.

There was talk of former world heavyweight champion Foreman’s 1987 comeback evolving into a fight against Tyson, the man of the moment.

But Foreman said he wanted no part of it.

Foreman told ESPN, Tyson was a nightmare in the ring and he did not want anything to do with him.

Regarded as one of the heaviest punchers, Foreman said he had heard the feeling was mutual and was glad the fight never happened.

“Those are the kind of guys you see in a nightmare. You want to wake up and say, ‘So glad that’s a dream.’ I didn’t want any part of Mike Tyson – no way.”

Foreman revealed he had heard that Tyson wasn’t keen on fighting him either.

“He was scared and I was glad of that,” Foreman, regarded as one of the heaviest punchers, said.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]