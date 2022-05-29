Davis overcomes slow start to score vicious TKO

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis only needed one punch to put an end to his bitter rivalry with Rolando Romero.

Davis walked Romero into a wicked left hook that sent his foe falling face-first into the ropes.

Although Romero made it to his feet, his legs were done and Davis picked up his 25th knockout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis retained his WBA (Regular) lightweight title and set himself up for big fights down the line against the likes of Ryan Garcia or perhaps the winner of the George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney undisputed title fight on June 5.