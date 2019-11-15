Stage set for boxing program

Despite the setback of one of the boxers pulling out of the main supporting bout due to an injury, the Kiran Boxing Promotions program is set to get underway today in Nadi.

The boxers had their weight in yesterday following weeks of preparations as they aim to win their respective bouts.

World Boxing Foundation Supervisor Simon Naushad says fans should expect some quality fights today.

‘Certainly, we had immense support today people came all the way from Suva and Naitasiri for this weigh-in and we are happy that the main bout the boxers made the weights and this fight is definitely underway’.

The main bout will be between Jese “the Hitman” Ravudi and Ronald “The Terminator” Naidu while the main supporting bout will see Epeli Lagiloa and Alvereti Kayaca go toe to toe.

The boxing program will start at 2pm with the exhibition fights.