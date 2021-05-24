Spence Jr. wants Crawford after Ugas TKO

Errol Spence Jr. is now the holder of the WBA welterweight world title along with his WBC and IBF championships.

This is after he beat Yordenis Ugas via a 10th-round technical knockout this afternoon.

The only belt missing piece for Spence Jr. is Terence Crawford’s WBO title.

Speaking after the fight, Spence Jr. says he wants to Crawford.

He says that’s the fight he and everybody else and it will be Spence Jr’s greatest test yet.

The 32-year-old American fought for the first time today since undergoing surgery to repair a detached retina suffered in training.