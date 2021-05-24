Home

Boxing

Spence Jr pulls out of Pacquiao fight

| @BBCWorld
August 11, 2021 12:43 pm
[Source: BBC]

Manny Pacquiao will fight Yordenis Ugas later this month after WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr was forced to pull out of their fight with an eye injury.

Pacquiao and American Spence Jr were due to fight in Las Vegas on 21 August.

But a medical revealed Spence has a torn retina and needs surgery.

WBA welterweight champion Ugas is promoted from the undercard to face Pacquiao instead.

Pacquiao has not fought since he beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title in July 2019.

The 42-year-old, who is a serving senator in his native Philippines, was stripped of the title in January because of inactivity.

Ugas beat Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA regular welterweight title in September before being elevated to WBA super champion after Pacquiao was stripped of the belt.

The 35-year-old Cuban had been preparing to make his first title defence against Fabian Maidana, but will instead take on Pacquiao, who has a 62-7-2 record.

