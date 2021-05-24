Boxing
'Special K' produces special performance to beat Amir Khan
February 20, 2022 12:26 pm
[Source: Sky SPorts]
Kell Brook sensationally beat Amir Khan in the sixth round, with the referee stopping the contest, to settle one of the most bitter and long-running feuds in British boxing.
A packed out Manchester Arena witnessed a demolition job from Sheffield’s Brook, who showcased timing and power to win in emphatic fashion.
A fight which had been in the making for over 17 years – with two men always trading words but never gloves – ended with Khan and Brook embracing in the ring.
