'Special K' produces special performance to beat Amir Khan

Kell Brook sensationally beat Amir Khan in the sixth round, with the referee stopping the contest, to settle one of the most bitter and long-running feuds in British boxing.

A packed out Manchester Arena witnessed a demolition job from Sheffield’s Brook, who showcased timing and power to win in emphatic fashion.

A fight which had been in the making for over 17 years – with two men always trading words but never gloves – ended with Khan and Brook embracing in the ring.