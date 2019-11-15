‘Sniper’ Singh is back, apologizes to fans

Former Fiji Middleweight boxing Sebastian ‘The Sniper’ Singh is expected to return to the ring for his first fight in almost a year in December.

This is after the Boxing Commission of Fiji lifted Singh’s suspension.

Singh was suspended by BCF in January this year and stripped of his middleweight title following complaints raised by the officials, promoters and boxing fans.

He was also found on the wrong side of the law after allegedly assaulting his then-pregnant wife.

However, in the last eight months, Singh has found something more than boxing.

“You know in this ban you know everything I’ve been through I have found something really great and that is the power of God, to be honest, while I was out here, while I was champion, while I was out there pride got to me and something I’ve always tried to find out here I couldn’t, I had to go and find it in a place surrounded by criminals.”

Singh says he has let a lot of people down especially his fans but now he is ready to reclaim his title and also his status in Fiji boxing.

“I’ll take this opportunity to ask for forgiveness from all my fans, from the Boxing Commission, from everybody that I have let down even my opponents, at weigh-in I’ll be a kilo or two heavier, I ask you guys to forgive me.”

The ‘Sniper’ is expected to fight Siliveni Nawai in December. Their last fight in June last year ended in a draw.

Singh says he is ready to fight Nawai or any other boxer in his weight division.