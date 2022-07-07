Sniper confident

Sebastian "The Sniper" Singh.

The recent international exposure has heightened preparations for boxer Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh as he gets ready to take on Mathew Michael.

Singh and Michael will feature in the Bula Boxing Promotion’s ‘Fight of the Year’ this Saturday in Nadi.

A confident Singh says he has an advantage over Michael.

“That was a big boost for me fighting against one of the best fighters in the world and finishing the fight with him and not getting knocked out in the first two rounds, my confidence level is over the roof so I look forward to who’s next so I can blast him”

In March this year, Singh fought in Sydney – going the distance but losing in a unanimous point’s decision.

But now the 28 year old is back in the local arena and says he will do the talking in the ring.

“I know Mathew is a tough customer, he’s really good and he’s got a good amateur background so we know he’s going to use that to his ability. I’ve already done my hard work and done the hard yards and im just looking forward to next week Saturday”

The Bula Boxing Promotion will be held at Prince Charles Park on Saturday.