Singh to fight ‘The Terminator’

Switching from amateur to professional boxing has so far been a great experience for Nathaniel Singh’s record.

The younger brother of Sebastian Singh is undefeated in his professional career and he will fight Ronald ‘The Terminator’ Naidu in the first South Pacific Boxing Promotion of the year.

He will have his fourth professional fight in March and Singh says he is ready for the challenge against the former welterweight champion.

“I’m looking forward to give Fiji, I’m being underestimated in this fight so I’m pretty much looking forward to giving Fiji a big surprise. I’m looking for a knockout victory in the first four rounds.”

In the main fight, Joseph Kwadjo is challenging South Pacific Boxing Championship Cruiserweight title holder Alivereti Kauyaca.

In other bouts, heavyweight boxer James Singh will face Vilimoni Taganikoro, Jese Ravudi battles Abhay Chand and Sebastian Singh will meet with Savenaca Naliva.