Singh and Kavika to fight for vacant Fiji Heavyweight title

Sigatoka boxer James Singh is aiming to be crowned Fiji’s Heavyweight champion when he faces off with Jonasa Kavika.

Singh dubbed “The Beast” signed his contract in Nadi yesterday to fight Kavika for the vacant Fijian Heavyweight title under the South Pacific Boxing Promotions banner.

He says this is an important fight for him as he is hungry for another win.

The last time the two boxers met, Singh defeated Kavika for the World Boxing Foundation Australasian heavyweight title last year.

Singh also says Kavika will not be an easy opponent this time around.

Singh has 8 fights under his belt with 5 wins and 3 losses since turning professional in 2018.

Kavika on the other hand, has fought 7 times winning four and losing three.

Meanwhile, Promoter Fredy Chand says they are hoping to hold the bout in Ba on the 11th of July especially with the current situation Fiji and the world is facing due to the coronavirus.