Shawn Porter issue strong challenge

Former two-time champion, Shawn Porter has warned WBO welterweight champion, Terence Crawford, that their rivalry will blow up when they enter the ring on Sunday.

The two will face each other for the first time in the world title clash.

Crawford’s WBO welterweight title is on the line as well as his impressive unbeaten record.

Porter is going into the fight with high confidence, believing his own strategy will give him the edge in the boxing ring.

Catch the Crawford vs Porter bout live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform starting from 2pm on Sunday.

[Source: Sky Sports]