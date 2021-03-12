Second times a charm for Benjamin Jospeh

Off for his second outing in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion, Benjamin Joseph is looking forward to taking down opponent Ritesh Goundar.

The Buca, Savusavu native will be fighting in the Featherweight contest this Saturday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Training to win is the key for the younger brother of boxer Northern Prince Daunivavana.

Joseph is hoping his hard-work pays off come match day.

“I’m training hard for this, to bring the fans to justice.”

Boxing Promoter Freddy Chand is confident this event will attract big crowds.

“Sorokaba people will be here, whole of Bukuya, the nearby villages so we expect big rumble in the main event, Savenaca Naliva he’s our cruiserweight champion and he’ll be fighting against Alifereti Kauyaca.”

The fights will take place at Prince Charles Park in Nadi next weekend.

The event will be live on pay per view through our FBC Pop channel. Locals pay $30 and overseas viewers pay USD20.