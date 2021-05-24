Sanzchez retains heavyweight title

Cuban Frank Sanchez remains the undisputed WBC Continental Americas heavyweight title holder after defeating Nigeria’s Efe Ajabga in unanimous point’s decision.

The judges scored the fight by, 97-92, and 98-91.

It was a slow start to the first three rounds with both fighters landing a few hard punches.

Sanchez gave away the first few rounds, but slowly picked up momentum.

Things turned around in the seventh round for the Cuban, as he continued to press on the Nigerian, testing him mentally.

Showing why he was technically superior, Sanchez put in a combination of punches, landing a right hand knocking Ajagba to his knees.

The seasoned fighter was clinical and strategic with his punches and made Ajagba pay.

In an earlier fight, American Jared Anderson knocked out the bigger Vladimir Tereshkin.