Rova and Dauloloma face off in amateur fight

[Photo: Supplied]

With 48 fights under his name, Victor Rova, who is also known as the ‘Knock Out King” is humbled to face one of Fiji’s best, Semi Dauloloma.

Rova has his eyes on the prize in the amateur super heavyweight bout.

The Policeman says he’s watched his opponent in a few amateur fights in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Rova adds he’ll do his talking in the ring.

“I’ve been coming around a few amateur bouts and watching this guy Semi, he’s really good and come the 24th of next month next week we’re going to find out who’s the best in Fiji”

Rova will face Dauloloma tomorrow.

There will be six amateur fights and six professional fights including one women’s bout.

The program will include renowned boxers like Junior Farzan Ali, Joseph Kwadjo and Gabrielli Ravalawa.

The main bout will be between Kwadjo and Apisai Naciqa in the cruiserweight division.

The promotion will be held tomorrow at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the event on FBC Sports.