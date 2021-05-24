Roach predicts Pacquiao knockout win

World renowned trainer, Freddie Roach, is predicting that Manny Pacquiao will knock out Yordenis Ugas in their welterweight title fight tomorrow at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, Ugas trainer, Ismael Salas, senses that Roach and Pacquiao are underestimating his boxer’s power.

The Cuban-born Ugas has not been knocked out in his 11-year, 30-fight pro career and prides himself on having a granite chin.

According to the Boxing Scene, Ugas who is the defending WBA “super” welterweight champion promised during their press conference Thursday that the trend won’t end when he fights Pacquiao.

Ugas said over the past six years he had really been hitting his stride and he doesn’t think Pacquiao can knock him out.

The 35-year-old Ugas, who replaced an injured Errol Spence Jr. on less than two weeks’ notice, has lost four times on points since he turned professional in July 2010.

The 2008 Olympian has won 11 of his past 12 fights, and he has knocked out only 40 percent of his professional opponents.

You can watch the Pacquiao and Ugas fight LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform tomorrow starting at 1pm.

[Source: Boxing Scene]