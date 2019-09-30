Ravudi ready for rematch with Dauvavana

Fiji Super Welterweight Boxing champion Jese Ravudi is struggling to get back in shape for his first fight of the year.

Ravudi who will meet Ratu Rakuro Dauvavana in the Best boxing promotions next month believes he will be fully prepared for the bout.

Yesterday the pair were joking and having a laugh together after signing for the fight ¤but in a month’s time, they’ll have to face each in the ring for the second time in four months.

Savusavu boxer, Dauvavana, was knocked out in the 7th round by Ravudi when they met in October last year.

Ravudi who is the son of ‘The Hitman’ and former Heavyweight champion Joe Ravudi says his opponent will surely come out firing.

“It’s going to be a very good fight because we already fight last year and I know he has got something to prove this year and he’s going to come strong”.

Dauvavana says will have to put on a few kilos for the fight because at the moment he is 3kg short for the scheduled 69kg bout.

“This will be a big comeback for me, I was not in good term last year but thanks to Best boxing promotions I have another chance this year really looking forward to it and have to come up to my weight”.

Dauvavana takes on Ravudi on the 14th of next month at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The main bout will see Roy ‘Tsunami’ Ser of Vanuatu fighting Koen ‘Malicious’ Mazoudier of Australia