Ravolaca win on points

Mikaele Ravolaca defeated Elia Rokobuli on points in the lightweight amateur bout of the Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotion at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

In the Super Heavyweight bout, Semi Dauloloma won on technical knockout.

This is after the referee stopped the fight due to an injury to Victor Rova’s nose.

Mosese Ranavue won by split points against Song Junior in the super lightweight division, while Epeli Cokanasiga defeated Daniel Whippy also by split points decision in the heavyweight division.