Prove it in the ring says Lomachenko

Vasyl Lomachenko has brushed off comments from his opponent Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Lopez earlier said in a media huddle that they both know Lomachenko will be out on this fight hard.

Lomachenko has mostly ignored the words of his opponent, but after the fight was made official his warnings grew increasingly stern.

He says he will take every chance to cause pain to Lopez and everything that has been said should be proven in the ring.

The much-anticipated Lightweight World Championship bout will be on this Sunday and you can watch the fight live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The boxing program begins at 2pm.