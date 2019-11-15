Potential Sonny Bill vs Mike Tyson bout

Fans of Sonny Bill Williams are excited over the news of a possible bout between the former All Black star and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Daily Mail first reported an offer has been made to the 53-year-old boxing legend for an exhibition boxing match in Australia.

The former heavyweight champion graced the internet with talks of a potential comeback to boxing, all for charity after posting a teaser video of himself doing some pad work which displayed the ruthless speed and power he was famous for.

Article continues after advertisement

After viewing “Iron Mike’s” impressive training clip, Melbourne-based boxing promoter Brian Amatruda immediately sought out ways to get the controversial star to Australia, telling the Daily Mail he made an offer of $1 million to make a fight happen down under.

Other potential opponents suggested by Amatruda include league star Paul Gallen and AFL player Barry Hall.

Williams’ last professional bout took place in 2015, but the former All Black has previously suggested he was eyeing a return to boxing following the 2020 Super League season.

[Source:tvnz]