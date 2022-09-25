Parker falls in 11th round

[Photo: Reuters]

British boxer Joe Joyce has beaten Joseph Parker of New Zealand by a stunning knockout in the 11th round of their heavyweight clash.

Joyce delivered a huge left uppercut that saw former world champ Parker stopped for the first time in his career.

Both fighters landed heavy shots in a brutal main event in Manchester before Joyce pulled away to finish in dominant style.

Article continues after advertisement

Olympic silver medalist,Joyce, was winning on all three judges scorecards before the knockout.

After the fight Joyce said Parker was tough and he really enjoyed it but had to dig deep to get through the rounds.

Joyce is now calling out world champion Oleksandr Usyk.