Parker could fight in different NZ city

Joseph Parker’s next fight could take place in a different New Zealand city than what he’s used to.

Queenstown is reportedly emerging as a front runner to host the heavyweight.

TVNZ One News reports Parker’s camp is interested in getting away from his normal New Zealand venues such as Auckland and Christchurch.

Article continues after advertisement

After entertaining the masses with videos during the lockdown, Parker himself made a trip down to Queenstown to be part of the discussions and check out the city.

Parker last fought in February, where he took down American Shawndell Winters with a fifth round TKO in Texas.