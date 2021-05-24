Parker bulks up for Chisora rematch

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has packed on the pounds as he hunts a statement stoppage in his rematch against Derek Chisora tomorrow.

Parker tipped the scales for the showdown in Manchester, England at a career-high 114kg, almost five kilos heavier than when he scraped out a controversial split decision win over the British veteran in May.

Chisora took the opposite approach as he weighed in at 113kg, slightly less than he did in May.

Stuff.co.nz reports that the weigh-in was a rather straightforward affair compared to Chisora’s bizarre antics at yesterday’s press conference.

Instead of answering questions, the 37-year-old blasted out Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody over a portable speaker, wore tape over his mouth with the words “Eddie pay me to talk”, directed at promoter Eddie Hearn, and gave Parker’s manager David Higgins a middle finger salute.