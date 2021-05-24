Boxing
Parker beats Chisora by unanimous decision
December 19, 2021 11:38 am
[source:daily mail]
New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has won his rematch with Englishman Derek Chisora in Manchester, England by unanimous decision.
All judges scored 115-110, 115-111, 114-112 for Parker.
There was incredible resilience from Chisora to take some of the huge hits by Parker.
The 37-year-old Briton is still sore about the split decision that didn’t go his way in a behind-closed-doors fight in May.
Chisora floored Parker after only 10 seconds of their first bout, but the New Zealander recovered to get the verdict 115-113 on two cards, with one judge seeing the contest 116-111 in Chisora’s favor.
Parker has had 31 professional bouts with 29 wins and 21 of those via a knockout.
