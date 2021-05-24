Home

Boxing

Pacquiao to fight for fans

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 22, 2021 12:35 pm
[Source: ABS/CBN News]

Four-time welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao is not let anything past him gearing up for the fight against Yordenis Ugas.

The 42-year-old Filipino Senator says the fight will see two champions in the ring which gives him a reason to not be overconfident.

He says he will not take the fight lightly but he will make sure to come out victorious and make his fans happy.

Article continues after advertisement

Pacman says he will fight for all the people of the Philippines who have been supporting him in his boxing career.

You can watch this bout live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

