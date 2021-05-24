Pacquiao fight live on FBC Sports channel

Boxing fans in the country can watch the Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas fight LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform on Sunday.

The only eight-division world champion in the history of boxing Pacquiao, will make the walk to the ring for the first time in two years.

Pacquiao will take on WBA welterweight titleholder Yordenis Ugas in the main event.

The Filipino senator was originally scheduled to take on unified champion Errol Spence Jr, but Spence suffered a torn retina in training camp and was forced to withdraw.

‘PacMan’ has not fought since his thrilling victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019 where he earned the WBA crown with an astounding performance.

Ugas who is from Cuba has never been stopped in the ring and has just one loss since 2015.

He did earn the vacant WBA strap in September 2020 with a split decision win over Abel Ramos.

You can catch all the action from 1pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel.