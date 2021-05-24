Home

Pacquiao continues pro run

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 21, 2021 12:01 pm

Retired heavyweight Justin Fortune believes Manny Pacquiao has surpassed the legacy of career rival Floyd Mayweather.

Fortune is the current strength and conditioning coach of Pacquiao training him for the much-anticipated bout against Yordenis Ugas.

Mayweather, a five-division champion, retired with a perfect 50-0 record back in August of 2017 when he stopped UFC star Conor McGregor in ten rounds.

He won a twelve round unanimous decision over Pacquiao when they collided in boxing’s most lucrative fight in May of 2015.

The 42-year-old Filipino star continues his pro run when he faces late replacement Ugas for the WBA welterweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

You can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform starting from 1pm.

[Source: Boxing Scene]

 

