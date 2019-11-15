Pacific Island boxers to fight in Suva next week

After a lapse of 10 years, the Best Boxing Promotions will be bringing some of the top fighters in the Pacific back to Suva.

10 professional fighters from 5 Pacific Island countries including Fiji will battle it out at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva on March 14.

Promoter Hasmat Ali says there will be no easy fight come match day.

“It is coming after 10 years and the promotion that we have put on will be fireworks. Every fight is a fight and there is no fight the boxers can go an easy ride and its toes to toe fight”.

The main bout is an international 10x 3minute bout between Vanuatu’s Roy ‘Tsunami’ Ser and Australia’s Koen Malacoius Mazoudier.