Pacific Games next for Davule

[Source: Fiji Association of Sport & National Olympic Committee / Facebook]

Team Fiji amateur boxer Jone Davule is not ready to let his guard down despite falling short at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Lomaiviti policeman lost to Tryagain Morning of Namibia in the Men’s 57kg featherweight division after the referee stopped the contest yesterday.

The referee made the decision after Davule’s head started to bleed in round two.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking from Birmingham, Davule says this will not stop him from trying to get a medal in the next Commonwealth Games.

He says two years of lockdown was challenging as preparations were not 100 percent but he hopes to better this with more upcoming international tournaments.

“We had a talk with my coach that there’s a lot of tournament in front of me and he just said that we just started and I will stick to 57 category until I retire.”

Davule says although it’s his second Commonwealth Games, his new weight category has pushed him to achieve new goals.

“It’s good to be in my second Commonwealth Games and also its my first time fighting up to 57 category my normal weight is 64-63 and still a long way to go.”

Davule will now prepare for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands next year.

Meanwhile, Team Fiji Swimming team will be action in the Men’s 4×100 medley relay tonight at 11.16.

In Judo, Tevita Takayawa will face Mauritius’ Hansley Adonis in the 100kg category while Gerard Takayawa meet Giannis Antoniou of Cyprus.

For the lawn bowls, Semesa Naseruivati will play in the Men’s Singles Sectional Play at 8.30 tonight, the Women’s Pairs takes on England, and the Women’s Triples Selection will face Norfolk Island.

Table Tennis players Grace Yee, Akanisi Latu, Caroline Li and Vicky Wu will take part in their various matches which starts at 10.40pm.

Australia leads the medal tally with 42 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze while England is second with 31 gold, 34 silver and 21 bronze medals.

New Zealand sits in third place with 13 gold, seven silver and six bronze.