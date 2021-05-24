No room for respect in the ring says Ugas

WBA champion Yordenis Ugas is confident of a good fight against the legendary Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao.

Ugas following their weigh-in yesterday says he is excited to get in the ring against Pacman.

He says the 41-year-old Filipino deserves his respect given his colorful boxing career.

But, the Cuban says when they enter the ring, there will be no room for respect.

The two boxers will go fist-to-fist today at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

You can watch this fight Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform starting from 1pm.